Ryan Gosling spill details about greatest past relationships

Ryan Gosling has always been very personal about his life. When asked about his past relationships, Gosling said that he had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time: Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams.

The versatile star noted it in 2011 interview given to The Times.

The Barbie star has dated Bullock for about a year after meeting her on the set of the 2002 film Murder by Numbers.

He was just 22 years old at the time, while Bullock was 38. The pair kept their relationship under wraps until they split for unknown reasons in 2003.

Gosling and McAdams met on the set of the 2004 film The Notebook, and they quickly fell in love. Their relationship was passionate and intense, but it was also tumultuous. They broke up in 2007, but they got back together in 2008 and dated for another year before breaking up for good.

In his interview with The Times, Gosling said that he hadn't met anyone who could top the romance he had with Bullock and McAdams. He also said that he was focused on his career and that he didn't have time for a serious relationship.

"I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven't met anybody who could top them," Gosling said. "I'm in a committed relationship with film. I'm giving as much to it as a marriage. I'm fine with that."

The Proposal star is now in a long-term relationship with actress Eva Mendes. They have two daughters together.

It's worth noting that Gosling has never publicly spoken about his relationships with Bullock and McAdams in great detail. He has always been very private about his personal life.