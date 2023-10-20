Prince William, Kate Middleton's new plan revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are known and respected for their people-friendly activities, have taken a new initiative to help the people belong to the UK's poorest towns.



Royal visit has traditionally been a happy memories but the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to be on a mission to change all that with their outings.



Future King William and his wife Princess, a year after a groundbreaking trip to the seaside town of Scarborough, are stepping up plans to bring a lasting legacy to their visits to some of Britain’s poorest communities by creating “community impact” projects providing permanent benefits.

“There are plans in the works for further pilots to look at how we can deliver impact in the community in the long term,” a senior royal source has claimed.



But their input was vital, according to Celia McKeon, chief executive of the Two Ridings Community Foundation, which is working with the royal couple in Scarborough.



“What the royal visit allowed us to do was to catalyse a range of donors to invest in the town,” she said.

Ms McKeon accepted that alone would not solve problems such as lack of opportunity in the town. But she pointed out that Two Ridings and the Royal Foundation were among numerous agencies working with the local authority, North Yorkshire County Council, to improve life in Scarborough.



She also insisted that even quite small grants to youth projects “can be really transformational for young people’s lives”.

The monarch and his family, who promote charity work, and help provide a sense of national unity, continuity, and stability, want it to be more than that, according to royal sources.



Prince William's wife Kate Middleton set out her and William’s approach in a landmark speech at a youth forum in Birmingham on October 10, saying: "Ultimately, we are working to build a happier, healthier world. We want to shape fairer, safer, kinder, more equal societies - societies that seek the common good and a better future together."

She went on: "For just as we need to restore, protect, and invest in our planet, so we must also restore, protect, and invest in the communities, relationships and people living on it."

Kate Middleton concluded: "We believe that starts with you, our young people, but it also means all of us. Because when you think about it, we can each shape the world in which we live."

Prince William and Princess Kate's initiatives and plans to help the suffering communities are attracting massive praise from the people.