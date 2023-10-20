Britons 'miss' Prince Harry as 'homesick' Duke plans return

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have a UK residence, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly 'driven' by homesickness to find a place to stay.
According to royal expert Tessa Dunlop, while speaking to The Mirror, the couple was looking to "branch out and buy somewhere of their own" after the monarch handed an eviction notice to clear out their old former residence at Frogmore Cottage.
"As with so many Sussex rumors, the subtext here is marital tension," she continued.
"Meghan is just fine in California with her celebrity chums, hot new agent and pending return as an influencer. Not so Harry, who is often pictured looking, well, spare.
"I’m sure Harry would like a bolthole in London — it’s his home city after all — but it makes no sense for the safety-obsessed Sussexes to invest in a private property when they can bunk up with cousins on the Windsor estate or stay in one of London’s working palaces where the security brief is on-tap,
"Rather it is we the British public who are missing Harry. Let’s face it, this new more discreet Duke and Duchess who keep themselves to themselves in America, popping up occasionally to do good works is a bit boring."
