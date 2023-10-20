Britney Spears on shaving head: ‘Thinking like a child’

Britney Spears opened up about her actions in her new memoir The Woman In Me when she shaved her head in 2007. why she did it, and what happened after she did it.



The singer recalls “flailing” with “grief” after attacking a paparazzo with an umbrella.

Spears explains the reasons for her unreasonable actions to be the death of her aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, whom she was very close to, from ovarian cancer, and the custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over her kids.

“With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” the Gimme More singer writes in her memoir.

Adding, “Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself.”

She further detailed that the back-to-back trauma triggered her to think like a “child.”

“I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband, the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I’d begin to think in some ways like a child,” she continues.

The singer, 41, was entered into a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 ripping off all of her agency, and “womanhood”.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child,” she writes.

“I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”