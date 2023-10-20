Taylor Swift beams with joy during girls' night amid Travis Kelce romance

File Footage

Taylor Swift appeared in good spirits as she spent quality time with her friends Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz amid Travis Kelce romance.



On Thursday, the Lover singer visited Sushi Park in West Hollywood with her pals after confirming her relationship with the NFL athlete.

In the photos, Swift was seen wearing a sheer white top over a black tang paired with blue jeans.

On the other hand, Gomez wore a simple black top with a matching jacket for the outing.

Swift shared a close bond with Gomez for the past several years. The two proved their friendship as they often lauded each other on different public platforms.

During an interview with KISS FM UK in 2017, the Calm Down singer shared, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical."

"It was the best thing we got out of those relationships," Justin Bieber's ex jokingly added.

Earlier, in October 14, Swift and Kelce publicly confirmed their budding romance.

As per photos obtained by Page Six, the pop megastar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted holding hands after grabbing dinner at Nobu in New York City.



The couple’s intimate date nights left the internet into frenzy, as Swifties around the world started adoring the new lovebirds.



The 33-year-old singer who recently released her massively successful Eras Tour film, initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games last month.

