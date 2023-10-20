Why Jada Pinkett Smith may make things worse for Prince Harry, Meghan

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn comparisons to Jada Pinkett Smith after the latter decided to air sensitive details about her relationship to the public.



Roz Sheldon, who is a PR managing director, spoke to Newsweek and claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's publicity surrounding their relationship's bore similarity to that of the Smiths.

He went on to add that both released explosive memoirs and 'consciously' decided to let the media in on their lives.

"Yes, media is all over the story in regard to the Smiths' relationship but there has been public comment from both Will and Jada for many years and coincides with the memoir release," Sheldon said.

"As we know, there will always be speculation over high-profile and celebrity relationships, but the more publicly shared, the more fuel added to the fire, so to speak, in terms of increased speculation.

"Jada discusses the relationship in her book and has made a conscious decision to share these details,

"I don't think others will readily want to share intimate details about relationships—Jada and Will have always 'overshared' so it's a conscious decision."

Sheldon also added that because Prince Harry and Meghan invited the media into their lives, it was likely that there would not be any possibility in retaining privacy, which has long been the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's goal when stepping down from the royal family.

"I believe it is possible to retain privacy, Princess Anne has always been low-key in terms of a private life, Harry and Meghan on the other hand have courted and invited the media, so it's a conscious decision."