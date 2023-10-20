Austin Butler shares his working experience with Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders

Austin Butler has recently shared his working experience with Tom Hardy in his upcoming movie, The Bikeriders.



Speaking with Interview magazine, Butler revealed how it’s working with Hardy on the set for the first time together in Jeff Nicols’ new movie, which revolves around American motorcycle gang in the Midwest.

While discussing about Hardy, the Elvis star said, “I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious.”

However, Butler found out Hardy completely opposite, stating he was “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met”.

“He’d be joking around until action is called and then go into being the most intense guy I’d ever seen,” added Butler.

Butler compared Hardy’s skill to Brolin, which is where “you can be in that relaxed place where you’re receptive to your environment, and then when the times comes, you can click into what the scene demands”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Butler also talked about filming The Bikeriders, remarking, “It was nice to go to something that felt more independent and play in that space for a bit.”

“There’s an intimate sensitivity to The Bikeriders. It’s the roaring engines and the smell of grease that we got to be around,” mentioned the actor.

Butler added, “To get to ride motorcycles through Cincinnati, through these cornfields, it was just amazing. You know what that feels like, where the wind is in your hair. You feel like you’re mainlining god.”

Meanwhile, The Bikeriders has no release date because of actors’ strike which is why it is now expected to release next year.