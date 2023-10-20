Linda Evangelista expresses disappointment over ever-changing modelling industry

Linda Evangelista has recently expressed her concerns over the evolution of modelling industry in today’s digital age.



While speaking on The View, the former model shared her disappointment with the industry as a new era had disappeared “all the magic and soul” from modelling.

Linda, who took a hiatus from the industry since 2016, considered that the new photoshoots method about “everything is fixed later” has impacted the “artistry” of the shoots.

Sharing her pet peeve about modelling industry, Linda said, “Well, I have a pet peeve. A big one. I think post-production is the devil.”

“I think filters and retouching are the devil,” stated the former model.

Linda explained, “Back in the day, when we did a photograph, yes we cheated. We tied our belts so tight and then put Coke cans in the back to cinch our waists. We held reflectors to take out the bags [under our eyes].”

“But they didn’t retouch the photo. We did it perfectly on set and what you saw was what you got,” she remarked.

Now, Linda added that the photoshoots “have started to rely on the help of post-production”.

“Today, it’s like, no matter what happens on set — like, a button will pop off and they’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll put it on later.’ Your eyelash will be hanging off and they’re like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll fix it later,’” she concluded.