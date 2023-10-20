Britney Spears dedicates upcoming memoir to estranged sons

Britney Spears is reaching out to her estranged children with the help of her upcoming book.

The Princess of Pop, 41, may not have custody of her two sons, but she still immortalized their names in her upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, per Page Six.

As bombshell teasers from the memoir take the internet by a storm, a publishing insider told the outlet that the Grammy-winning musician dedicated the book to her “boys” who are the “love of [her] life.”

Earlier this year in summers, the outlet confirmed that the Baby One More Time songstress has not seen her sons in “well over a year.”

The estrangement was a result of a spat between the trio concerning Spears’ erratic and “embarrassing” behaviour, which came to a head in summers 2022 when her youngest son Jayden publicly criticized her parenting skills.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that,” the 17-year-old told Daily Mail at the time.

Things got so bad, in fact, that “the boys weren’t even responding to her texts,” which made Spears “furious.”

Moreover, the boys chose to sit out their mother’s summer wedding that year to Sam Asghari, from whom she separated earlier this year after just 13 months of marriage.

But things are looking up for the mother-son trio, with Page Six reporting that the kids began texting Spears again over the summers.

Spears lost custody of sons Preston and Jayden to ex husband Kevin Federline in 2008.