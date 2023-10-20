Riley Keough expecting baby no. 2 with husband Ben Smith-Peterson

Riley Keough is anticipating a brand new addition to her family of three.

The granddaughter and Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who shares daughter Tupelo, 1, with her husband Ben Smith-Peterson, is expecting her second child.

In Touch was first to report the news; though, it's unclear if Keough is the one carrying the baby or the couple used a surrogate as they did with Tupelo.

Keough and Peterson remained hush-hush about the arrival of their babygirl for months, before the former told Vogue in an April interview: "I have a half-Australian baby."

Speaking to Vanity Fair for a September issue, the Daisy Jones & the Six star heralded surrogate mothers for their "selfless" acts, citing her battle with Lyme disease for their choice to use one.

"She's literally like someone shrunk my husband, and that’s our baby,” Riley said of her daughter at the time. “This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right. I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be.”