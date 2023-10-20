Jennifer Lopez looks annoyed with Ben Affleck during recent outing

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez appeared displeased with husband Ben Affleck as the couple was spotted at the McDonald’s drive thru for the fourth time in a month.



Lopez, 54 who recently flaunted her toned body in a lingerie shoot, looked irritated with the Good Will Hunting actor who was spotted grabbing a bag of food from the fast food chain.



As per latest reports by In Touch Weekly, Affleck and Lopez are struggling to manage their blended brood with work pressure; however, it seemingly has nothing to do with actor’s ex-wife.

A source close to the publication revealed, "The honeymoon phase is over. Of course, they’re still madly in love, but they’re under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."



The insider further remarked that the Ain’t Your Mama singer found it difficult to accept her husband’s bond with former wife Jennifer Garner.

"She doesn’t think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn’t be a little jealous?" the report shared.



After their marriage in 2022, Affleck and Lopez are managing their blended brood, which consist of the Gone Girl star's three kids with Garner and the singer-actress' twins, she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

