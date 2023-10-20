Lupita Nyong'o reveals split from Selema Masekela, cites 'Deception' and 'Pain'

Lupita Nyong'o, the 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress, on Thursday, shared a Instagram post to announce her separation from boyfriend Selema Masekela.
In a lengthy message presented through a series of screengrabbed slides, a caption, and her Instagram Story, Nyong'o not only conveyed her personal truth but also encouraged her followers to confront their own pain instead of spreading it further.
Lupita initiated her message by recognizing the significant global issues at hand and expressing her empathy for those enduring hardship.
She then revealed her decision to publicly disassociate herself from someone she could no longer trust, emphasizing the necessity of sharing this personal truth.
Nyong'o described her current emotional state as a season of heartbreak, explaining that her love had been abruptly and devastatingly extinguished due to deception.
She recognized that the depth of her current pain corresponds to the depth of her capacity for love.
Nyong'o emphasized her choice to meet life as it is, with an unwavering trust that the pain will eventually subside.
The actress, who decided to share her personal experience, expressed the desire to be transparent and genuine, with the hope that her journey through heartbreak might offer solace and insight to others facing similar emotional trials.
Nyong'o concluded her message with the hashtag #Breakup, marking a significant moment of personal reflection and resilience.
