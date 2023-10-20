Scott Disick blasted for flirting Khloe Kardashian in front of Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick has come under fire for being "inappropriate" towards his children's aunt Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians star has been lambasted after he gushed over Khloe in front of her mum Kris Jenner.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner has revealed that Scott "probably does have a crush" on her daughter who has recently separated from Tristan Thompson.

After the star admitted that he is "lonely all the time" Khloe asked him if he ever went anywhere to meet women. Scott responded by saying: "Strip clubs." Unimpressed with his response, Kris Jenner asked Scott what it is she is looking for in a woman.



Kris said: "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" To which Scott jokingly replied: "I don't know, how tall are you? Directing his question to Khloe.



Khloe laughed and said: "This guy." Later in a confessional Kris revealed: "I think Scott probably does have a crush on Khloe. Listen I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe."



Kris then concluded the segment: "If we could just find somebody close [to Khloe]."

Fans were outraged by the comments, with one saying: "Scott's comment is so inappropriate." Some others also slammed Scott for his remarks about Khloe.