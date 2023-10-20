Kourtney Kardashian's brother Rob Kardashian take on Scott Disick's 'Perfect Girl'

Rob Kardashian leaves Kris Jenner in fits of laughter with relationship advice for Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian's brother Rob Kardashian in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, provided unfiltered relationship advice when Kris Jenner asked about Scott Disick's ideal partner.



Despite Scott's breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, the two remain amicable co-parents, and Scott maintains a close relationship with Kourtney's family.

During the conversation, Kris inquired, "What do you think is the perfect girl for Scott?" Rob, with his deadpan humor, responded, "I don't know, a f***ing whore," which sent Kris into fits of laughter.

She replied, "Oh, never mind, okay," bringing the conversation to an end. Rob's candid response provided a moment of levity in the Kardashian-Jenner family's dynamic.

Kris Jenner acknowledged in a confessional that Scott's sense of humor resembled that of her son, Rob, which prompted her to seek Rob's input, leading to his memorable "f***ing whore" remark.

Scott Disick's dating history, marked by his unique personality and experiences, has kept fans of the Kardashians intrigued, while his quest for a supportive partner remains a central theme in his journey towards self-improvement.