Will Smith makes surprise cameo at Jada Pinkett Smith's tour

Jada Pinkett Smith's Worthy press tour included a surprise visit by Will Smith at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, where he expressed his support for her and their marriage after the memoir revealed that they had split up in 2016.



At a talkback moderated by CNN's Laura Coates, Pinkett Smith made an appearance alongside several members of her family, including her children Jaden and Willow, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Smith's son from his first marriage, Trey.

Smith told the audience that his appearance was about supporting his wife, just as she had done for him throughout his career.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” he said while on stage Wednesday night, according to the Baltimore Sun. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’

“It was brutal and beautiful at the same time,” he added.

Will also commended his wife for forging a close bond with Zampino, which in turn allowed the actor's three children to spend time with the family and each other.

Elsewhere in the speech, the actor said, according to the Banner, “Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life, even when you don’t agree with them?”

Will offered up an emotional promise to his wife: “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.“