Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'total hypocrites' in 'snotty' display

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for their hypocritical move to travel to an island on a private jet.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, commented on the couple’s trip to the island of Canouan and put them on blast after photos of them arriving to the island on their small jet emerged online.

"They are totally hypocrites. And they're getting snottier and snottier."

She went on add that their behaviour whilst in the limelight emerged to be self absorbed whilst attempting to correct the world with positive messaging.

Levin elaborated that this was apparent as the pair 'spent more time together', which, over the past months, was not as frequent owing to their schedules and plans to split their image.

"And as they spend more time together and actually, they feel that what they do is more important than what anyone else does, and they don't have to toe the line, but they just tell other people what to do."