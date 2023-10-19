Holly Willoughby's This Morning replacement shoots downs offer

AJ Odudu was reportedly tipped to be Holly Willoughby’s This Morning replacement after the latter confirmed her exit in a shocking announcement.

However, Odudu spoke to The Sun and revealed her plans and said that viewers would not be seeing her on the show owing to her own work preferences.

"I couldn’t cope with the early starts. I don’t do mornings. They have to be there at, like, 8am."

"I’m a night owl. But of course the idea is flattering."

This development comes after Willoughby took to her Instagram to reveal that she was no longer going to work as a presenter on the show after 14 years.

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the best company every day," she wrote.

Since then ITV bosses have been scrambling to push for a "complete revamp" as they have been on the hunt for a completely new hosting duo.

"It has been a turbulent 12 months culminating in a seismic past few weeks," a source told The Sun.

"Holly’s decision to leave has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power at ITV, but the feeling now is that change must be made — and this is the impetus needed.

"This Morning boss Martin Frizell will continue to lead the charge and is working tirelessly to give viewers what they want — a warm, buzzy, feel-good magazine show, marshalled by two fresh new anchors.

"A stream of exciting presenters, from all different walks of life, will meet with execs over the next few weeks until they find a pairing with the perfect chemistry."