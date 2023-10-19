Britney Spears recalls dreadful past traumatic experiences

Britney Spears opens out in her upcoming autobiography, The Woman In Me, about her difficult upbringing and the ongoing abuse she received from her alcoholic father, Jamie Spears.

The 41-year-old pop star says she spent her early years with a "mean, apathetic, and cold" father. Jamie continued to mistreat her well into her 30s, calling her "fat" constantly and coercing her to work against her will for the duration of their 13-year conservatorship.

The Baby One More Time singer confessed that her father would drink heavily, giving her immense worry, especially when he got behind the wheel. She recalled her father's drunken outbursts and erratic behaviour.

"Dad drank until he couldn't think. He disappeared from home for several days at a time. And when he was drunk, he got really mean," reads an extract of the book according to The Sun.

"The stress of not having any money was compounded by the chaos caused by Dad's extreme mood swings."

"I was especially afraid to get in the car with him because he used to talk to himself while driving. I didn't even understand what he said. He seemed to be in his own world."

She recalls how she used to wonder why her father was so consistently severe and why his standards were never met by her efforts as a child.



"To me, the saddest thing was that I had always just wanted a father who loved me just the way I was - someone who said, 'I love you, period. You can do anything. I would love you forever unconditionally,'" she wrote.