King Charles continues to 'hold grudges' against Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly continues to harbour anger for his youngest son Prince Harry after it emerged that the monarch continued to hold a grudge against him for "airing difficulties in public".



According to royal author Tom Quinn, in an interview with Daily Express US, Prince Harry's bombshell claims in his memoir Spare continued to harbour ill feelings in the monarch’s heart as the Duke of Sussex showed Queen Camilla as well as the rest of the royal family in a negative light.

"I have spoken to the people who worked for Meghan and Harry when they were in England and have also interviewed people who worked for William and Kate,"

"And they say that privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly."

Quinn added that the monarch particularly was "really angry about it" as well as taking offense to the the "whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public".