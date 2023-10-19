Julia Fox calls dating Kanye West ‘overwhelming’ and ‘unsustainable’

Julia Fox opens up about how it was dating Kanye West.



The single mother discussed her "overwhelming" relationship with Kanye West on The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday, eventually comparing his dependence to that of an infant.

“My son has to be first. It just became too much, like I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?” She gave an explanation, mentioning her 2-year-old son Valentino, whom she had with her ex-partner Peter Artemiev.

Fox said that she could only date West "for so long" before things got too serious.

“Ultimately I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time. I had my son and then [Kanye would] wanna talk on the phone a lot,” she revealed.

the Uncut Gems star added, “Like, I’d have to change diapers and so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff. It was just — it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable.”

She continued, “I think I just realized very quickly it just wasn’t gonna be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first.”

Following the actress's breakup with Artemiev, Fox, 33, and West, 46, went on a brief dating relationship at the start of 2022.