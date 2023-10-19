‘Ferrari’ official trailer features Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

Ferrari official trailer is out, and it features Adam Driver portraying the automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari trying to achieve his dreams while balancing his personal life.



Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari, the former Formula 1 racer who constructed his own factory and launched the Ferrari brand, in the recently Michael Mann-directed movie.

The two-minute teaser for the film, which is set in the summer of 1957, plays on a well-known idea in quantum mechanics: two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time.

Ferrari pushes the boundaries of his inventive vehicles, which occasionally leads to violent and even fatal accidents, with his company also running out of money.

In the midst of their son Dino's death and the deaths of his other family, which included his lover Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley) and their son Piero, he struggles with the life he created with wife and business partner Laura (Penélope Cruz).

Written by Troy Kennedy Martin, Ferrari is based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine by Brock Yates. The movie also features Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Gabriel Leone as Fon de Portago, Patrick Dempsey as driver Piero Taruffi, and Jack O'Connell as driver Peter Collins.

Watchn the official trailer for ‘Ferrari’, which hits the theatres in the end of this year, Dec. 25, below:

