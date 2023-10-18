Princess Eugenie shares meaningful video message amid Harry's 'house hunting' in UK

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie shares meaningful video message

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie shared a new video message on Wednesday amid reports of her cousin Prince Harry's house hunting in the UK, saying: "Together, we can solve this crisis."

Turning to her Instagram, Princess Eugenie, who still shares strong bond with Harry, appeared mobilising people to raise awareness for modern slavery.

In her video message, the princess, who is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective charity, said: "There are an estimated 50 million people enslaved around the world. That’s more than at any other time in human history."

She added: "Together, we can solve this crisis. Join us for the second season of Floodlight, where we speak to people from all walks of life who are helping to rid the world of modern slavery. You’ll hear amazing, heartfelt stories from celebrity activists, policy makers and business leaders - as well as those who have been directly affected."

In caption of the video Princess Beatrice's younger sister wrote: "Season 2 of Floodlight is now available on all major podcast platforms."



Beatrice and Eugenie were recently joined by Prince Harry's estranged pal Natalie Pinkham for dinner at swanky London restaurant. The royal sisters were in good spirits as they left the Argentinian eatery after the dinner with the Sky Sports presenter who used to be close friends with their.

Princess Eugenie remains close to Harry, despite the Duke's rift with King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family.