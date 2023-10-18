Gwyneth Paltrow speaks candidly about preparing kids for divorce from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks candidly about how she prepared her kids for divorce from Chris Martin.



In a new interview with Bustle, the actress turned entrepreneur said that she “compiled a data collection of parents who had gone through divorces” to see how she wanted to navigate her own divorce from former husband.

While talking about her two children with Martin, Paltrow stated, “My kids are great. They're grounded and grateful and funny.”

“But Chris Martin and I both really did not want to have them experience the divorce as a trauma,” revealed the Iron Man actress referring to her daughter Apple, 19 and son Moses, 17.

Paltrow explained, “We knew it would be hard, of course, but we didn't want them to ever feel in the middle, or that one of us was slagging off the other one.”

“At that time, I did a very me thing, which was when I knew I wanted to get a divorce, I did this data collection of talking to adults who had been products of a broken home,” she disclosed.

Paltrow mentioned, “Every single one of them said, ‘I didn't care that my parents got divorced. That wasn't it. But the fact that they wouldn't speak to each other, that they couldn't both sit at a dinner table for my birthday...' They said that was the most awful thing.”

“You could see they held it with so much hurt and anger. I was like, 'That's what I'm never going to do.' And we really didn't,” added the actress.