Travis Kelce shares details about 'terrible conversation'

Travis Kelce recalled watching his father speaking to Taylor Swift, he started to tremble in his cleats.



At the Kansas City Chiefs game last week, the NFL player, 34, made light of Ed Kelce's "terrifying conversation" with the pop star, 33, joking that he felt "terrible" for his rumoured new girlfriend.

In their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Travis Kelce remarked to his brother Jason, "You know Dad as I know Dad."

“He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift,” Jason, 35, said, to which Travis, 34, agreed.

“This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being [subjected to that],” the tight end said.

The siblings also offered their father a touching shout-out while still laughing about it.

“We can’t keep kicking Dad just because we enjoy doing it, man and our dad is the best f–king dad in the world,” Travis said.

“He is a great converser. It’s where Jason gets his storytelling and all of his charisma. We’re saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy.”

The brothers expressed their delight at their father receiving some attention from their mother, Donna Kelce.

“You can see in this picture all he’s doing is just pumping her up,” Travis joked of Ed and Swift.

“He’s started listening to her music a little more.”

The Philadelphia Eagles centre then added, “Bless his heart. He said, ‘Now I’ve taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I’ve burned them onto my computer.’ Because that is legal as a taxpaying citizen.”

On October 12, while watching the Chiefs play the Denver Broncos, Swift talked with the family patriarch Kelce.