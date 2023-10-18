Travis Kelce tries hard to fill 'Blank Space' in Taylor Swift's life

Taylor Swift's new fling Travis Kelce is ticking all the boxes of how to be a good lover and seems like Gorgeous singer is already considering him to fill the blank space.

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source tells Us Weekly, adding that he “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Swift, 33, has been the target of 34-year-old Kelce's intense courtship, which recently included delivering the Grammy winner a surprise package.

“Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” the insider says.

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is content to spoil Swift, but he is aware of the formidable force she is on her own.

“He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source continues, adding that “things are going really well” for the pair.

“Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” the insider tells the source, noting that despite Kelce and Swift’s “busy schedules, they try to make as much time for each other as they can.”

Fans have noticed similarities between Kelce's decision to support Swift as their relationship progresses and some of Swift's most poignant song lyrics.

For instance, in her song "Peace," she sings about the challenges of dating someone who shares her level of fame.

“The devil’s in the details, but you got a friend in me / Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?”