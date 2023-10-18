Britney Spears made shocking revelation in a confessional

Britney Spears broke down in tears during an honest interview when she admitted she wanted to have children just one year after having a covert abortion.



The devastating discovery was shared by the Toxic singer in her autobiography, The Woman In Me when she discussed being pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake.

While they were just 20 at the time, Britney acknowledged that she strongly wanted to retain the child. However, Justin didn't agree with her decision, telling her that they were still too young.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” the pop icon wrote. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

One year after having the surgery, in a recently-found 2001 interview, Britney discussed her wish to start a family of her own, and sobbed as she discussed her aspirations and ambitions of becoming a mother.

When asked if she wants to start a family of her own, Britney gets tearful despite speaking gently throughout the interview.

“A family? Yes! Definitely. In 20 years, I see myself around my pool with my kids running around, and having swimming parties whilst I drink margaritas with my girlfriends,” she laughed. “I definitely want to have a family. Definitely.”

She’s then asked “What kind of parent do you want to be”, and as she answers, she’s visibly tearful. “I would like to be just like my mom. I would like to be just like her. She’s such a spiritual person and such a beautiful lady. So, I want to be like her,” she whispers while crying.