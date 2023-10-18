Prince Harry decides to get royal life back by losing Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be divided on several issues

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be divided on several issues, are making headlines about heir relationship in the future amid reports of Harry's willingness to return to the royal family.

There are speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not on the same page on some very crucial issues that may cause a very serious damage to their marriage.

Some of their critics think that the couple have decided to make solo flights in the future to peruse their separate careers.

However, a source close to the US-based couple, has claimed that "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be arguing on several issues, they will also be split on their career choices, but they won't destroy their two children's future with their any unwise or unjudged decision."

The source added: "Harry may be homesick and desperate to return to the UK to continue his charity works and other future projects, but he won't lose his relationship with his wife at any cost."

It comes amid reports that Harry is hunting a property in the UK to reestablish bond with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royal relatives. While Meghan is not interested to return to the UK and she won't even allow her children to travel to their father's home country any time soon.

"Harry won't get his royal life back by losing Meghan Markle," the insider added.