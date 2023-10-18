Stranger Things team ‘disappointed’ in Millie Bobbie Brown for ‘disrespect’

The Stranger Things family is not too happy with Millie Bobbie Brown.

The cast of Stranger Things reportedly did not take too well to Brown’s recent comments about how the critically acclaimed horror drama has been “preventing” her from working on projects she’s actually “passionate about.”

A source told Daily Mail that people who work on the show felt “disappointed” at Brown’s lack of “respect” for the series that “made her career and pays her bills”

Noting that “they all love her” and will likely get over it soon, the source added that “the comments have definitely hit a nerve for those who need a job like Stranger Things to make ends meet.”

Brown, 19, made the contested comments during an interview with Glamour magazine published on Monday.

The Enola Holmes star added that the horror drama show, which is one of Netflix’s most highly successful flagship series, equipped her with “the tools and the resources to be a better actor.”

She then likened leaving the show, which was renewed for its fifth and final season, to graduating high school, in that she is “grateful for the time [she’s] had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Even if she meant well, the source added that Millie might take her words back in the future because “she now sees how it looks.”