Jada Pinkett Smith faces backlash by The View panelists for ‘demeaning’ Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently faced backlash by The View panelists for ruining image of Will Smith in her tell-all memoir, Worthy.



During the latest episode on October 17, the show host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I actually love celebrity gossip, you guys know it, but this couple... everything I know about them is like, against my will.”

“We all share about our personal lives, but I would never say something that humiliates, demeans or shames my husband,” remarked Alyssa.

Giving benefit of doubt to Jada, Alyssa mentioned, “I think she's probably someone who processes things by talking them out, and she's chosen to do it in the public eye, unfortunately.”

“But what she's missing is taking care of her partner and father of her children, who you see the pain on his face in these interviews,” stated the host.

Fellow panelist Sara Haines pointed out that Jada wanted to keep her promise of “never getting a divorce and yet she doesn't refer to Will as her husband”.

Sara asserted, “Their kids are hurting, but they're going to call it a 'not broken promise' when you broke every promise along the way.”

To this, Alyssa chimed in and said that the “exes were hanging on to the title of marriage, rather than the actual actions and work that goes into marriage”.

Sara added, “The whole book was supposed to be an explainer, I think, and make her look better. But I think it's actually helped Will more, because his own kids are coming out and saying it's hurting their feelings that this is all playing out publicly. Like... there are consequences.”