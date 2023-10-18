Timothee Chalamet makes rare comment about Kylie Jenner romance

Timothee Chalamet addresses his 'private' romance with Kylie Jenner for the first time

Timothee Chalamet addressed his blooming romance with Kylie Jenner for the first time.



In conversation with GQ, the Dune actor talked about his love life, emphasising that it is important to have "real experiences in life."

He said, "You’ve got to have the experiences in your personal life that are usable to you. The experiential rush of my career taking off was so new to me that those were the experiences that were feeding my work for a while."

The 27-year-old seemingly hinted towards his romance with the mother-of-two, saying, "But you’ve got to have real experiences. Human experiences. You’ve got to fall in love, you’ve got to be bored."



Later, Timothee admitted that his "intense fandom" wanted to know everything about his love life, however, he said that the personal life of celebrities is equally significant to that of a common man’s.



In response, the publication's reporter Daniel Riley joked about his statement and said, "if he really wanted to be left alone he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram."



Reportedly, the two met at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show back in January 2023.



Last month, putting rumours to rest, Timothee and Kylie confirmed their relationship with their debut public outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.