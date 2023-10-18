Britney Spears reveals why she will never do movies again

Britney Spears got candid about making her acting debut and how it turned out to take a toll on her.

The musician, 41, detailed in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, that why the 2002 film Crossroads was the “beginning and end” of her acting career.

“The experience wasn’t easy for me,” the popstar wrote in an excerpt obtained by People Magazine. “My problem wasn’t with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind.”

She continued, “I think I started Method acting — only I didn’t know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person. Some people do Method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it. But I didn’t have any separation at all.”

Spears shared that she was “carrying [herself] differently” and found herself being “someone else for months” as she filmed the movie. “Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She’s a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right.”

The Hold Me Closer musician said that she was “relieved” at the end of filming. “I imagine there are people in the acting field who have dealt with something like that, where they had trouble separating themselves from a character.”

In the end, the singer hopes that she “never gets close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore.”