Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to U.S. after Caribbean getaway vacation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the states after a short Caribbean vacation.



Following a little vacation in the Caribbean, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on Sunday entering an airport in Atlanta.

The couple was waiting for their flight on the tarmac, Meghan holding her hat while Prince Harry was wearing a baseball cap.

The shopping bag Meghan was seen with said "Cream of the Islands." The bag is among the "authentic Caribbean upcycled feed and flour sack shopping bags made by Alethea John and her mother, Bernice John."

"Alethea has a little shop, the A&B Boutique, on the island of Bequia that has been hit hard by significantly reduced tourism due to Covid. Your purchase is truly appreciated!" as per the site.

The most recent public outing for Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, took place last week in New York City in honour of World Mental Health Day.

They participated in a panel of parents who discussed their own roles as parents to their children, Princess Lilibet, 2, and Prince Archie, 4, at the Archewell Foundation's inaugural live event.