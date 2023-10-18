 
Tuesday October 17, 2023
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd SPLIT: What led to their shocking divorce?

Maren Morris announces divorce amidst controversy over departure from 'Toxic' country scene

By Web Desk
October 18, 2023
Maren Morris files for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after 5 years.

Chart-topping sensation Maren Morris, renowned for her hit The Middle, has officially filed for divorce from her 36-year-old singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd, after a five-year union. 

In court documents recently obtained by UsWeekly, Maren Morris cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the grounds for their separation.

The couple, often considered the epitome of a picture-perfect duo, exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony held in Nashville back in March 2018. 

Their love story also saw the joyful arrival of their sole child, a son named Hayes, who entered the world in 2020.

Maren stated that she was "feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off."

And "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."

This unexpected turn of events has left fans and followers curious about the circumstances surrounding the breakup of this beloved musical pair.