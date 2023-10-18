Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd SPLIT: What led to their shocking divorce?

Chart-topping sensation Maren Morris, renowned for her hit The Middle, has officially filed for divorce from her 36-year-old singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd, after a five-year union.
In court documents recently obtained by UsWeekly, Maren Morris cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the grounds for their separation.
The couple, often considered the epitome of a picture-perfect duo, exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony held in Nashville back in March 2018.
Their love story also saw the joyful arrival of their sole child, a son named Hayes, who entered the world in 2020.
Maren stated that she was "feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off."
And "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."
This unexpected turn of events has left fans and followers curious about the circumstances surrounding the breakup of this beloved musical pair.
