Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd SPLIT: What led to their shocking divorce?

Maren Morris files for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after 5 years.

Chart-topping sensation Maren Morris, renowned for her hit The Middle, has officially filed for divorce from her 36-year-old singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd, after a five-year union.

In court documents recently obtained by UsWeekly, Maren Morris cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the grounds for their separation.

The couple, often considered the epitome of a picture-perfect duo, exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony held in Nashville back in March 2018.

Their love story also saw the joyful arrival of their sole child, a son named Hayes, who entered the world in 2020.

Maren stated that she was "feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off."

And "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."

This unexpected turn of events has left fans and followers curious about the circumstances surrounding the breakup of this beloved musical pair.

