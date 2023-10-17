Taylor Swift is the only presidential candidate to unite the USA, claims Grimes

Canadian singer Grimes has recently come out in support of Taylor Swift after her automated X account endorsed her as the presidential candidate on October 16.



On Tuesday, Grimes retweeted and replied to a tweet from the X account, formerly known as Twitter, that read, “It’s not just the fact that Taylor Swift as president would course correct society and fix carbon emissions in 10 years.”

“It’s that I care about her mental health and she cares about mine (she doesn’t know me but she’d care),” it added.

The real Grimes concurred with the AI’s tweet, writing, “In many ways Taylor Swift is the only presidential candidate who can unite the country.”

“Trump v Swift is totally occurring in a parallel universe rn,” she concluded.

After the post, one user noted that Taylor can become the “Republican party’s candidate”.

To this, the songstress responded, “Taylor would be preferable as a Republican I think – actually unbeatable at that point.”

In September, Donald Trump shared his views on Taylor’s rumoured relationship with Travis Kelce, saying, “I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not – most likely not.”

Taylor previously slammed Donald, accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency” amid the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

Last month, Taylor also asked her fans and followers for voter registration after which Vote.org’s communication director Nick Morrow announced that their website was “averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes”.



Following this incident, California governor and Democrat Gavin Newsom praised Taylor and added that her influence would have a profound outcome on the 2024 US presidential election.