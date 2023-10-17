Meghan Markle ramps up public appearances: 'No accident'

Meghan Markle was notably absent at the start of the year but has since been seen more often

Meghan Markle has reportedly been showing signs of planning her comeback after it emerged that she has big plans for her future.

According to royal biographer Emily Andrews, while speaking to Woman Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex's recent public appearances were no coincidence but rather a calculated move for her to ease back into the public eye ahead of her plans to relaunch her career.

"It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year."

Notably, the Suits actress was seen out and about shopping at farmer’s markets, attending parties and watching Barbie with her friends, which was formerly not the case as she had previously resorted to a more quiet life.

While plans of her comeback remain in the dark, Andrews said that her appearances seemingly pointed towards a "new money-making venture".

She continued: "She has decided she wants to live her life much more openly and the ‘relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximise plans for a new money-making venture."