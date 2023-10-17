Britney Spears reveals she envies people who know how to make fame work

File Footage

Britney Spears confesses her hate for fame in the first preview of her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which will release on October 24.



Sharing first extract from her memoir, Spears wrote, “I envy people who know how to make fame work.”

“My demeanour was innocent,” said the 41-year-old pop star.

Spears stated, “It wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

“I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,” she added.

Moreover, the songstress also expressed gratitude to her fans who initiated the #FreeBritney movement and helped end her 13-year conservatorship.

“If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself, thank you,” she remarked.

It is reported that the book will also have audio version, which is going to be voiced by Hollywood actress Michelle Williams.

TMZ however reported that Spears recorded few chapters from the book that did not discuss her family as the content was “too painful to retell”.

Earlier, in a statement shared with PEOPLE on October 13, the Toxic hitmaker remarked, “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it.”

“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook,” said the singer.

Spears then mentioned, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Meanwhile, Britney also confessed that her memoir is the result of “extensive therapy”.