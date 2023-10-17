Prince Harry decides to leave US, Meghan for UK?

Prince Harry seems to be restless to make his new home in the UK to spend more time with his own people as the the Duke feels isolated in the US.

The Duke of Sussex may surprise his fans with his shock exit from the States as he is said to be 'house hunting' in Britain without Meghan Markle, sparking speculations about his future move.



"The disgruntled royal - who leaves with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California - is reportedly sick of his new life in the US and desperate to return to the country where he was born," an insider has claimed.

However, Harry's desire to move back home is said to be causing some tension between him and Meghan who would like to remain in the US on a permanent basis. The Duchess is not keen to quit her new life in the US as she wants to relaunch her career being there.

She is said to be 'preparing a comeback' in the Hollywood, and not interested to return to the "stressful" life that once forced her to take extreme step.

Despite all of this and his current frosty relationship with his relatives, Harry is still said to be keen to return to his home country more often with Meghan and their two kids.



Meghan and Harry, who are now homeless in the UK, relocated to California following their shock exit from the royal family in 2020.

Prince William's younger brother Harry is now looking for a second residence back at his homeland, according to a new report.

The 39-year-old Prince, who's fifth in line to the British throne, wants his family to split their time between the UK and the US despite that fact that his father King Charles evicted him from his royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, earlier this year.



"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this. They won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage," a separate source told OK!.

"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves," they added.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says it’s likely that the duke will continue to come back to the UK regularly without her.