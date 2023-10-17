Princess Diana’s ‘cruel final night’ laid bare in Netflix 'The Crown'

Netflix has given a glimpse into what would be the late Princess Diana’s final night before she succumbed to a deadly car crash in 1997.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the streaming platform unveiled first look photos at the upcoming final season of The Crown on X, formerly Twitter.

One photo in the post featured a close-up of Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, standing before a blurred crowded backdrop.

Fans shortly got the cue, comparing the photo to one of Princess Diana's real photos, taken the night she lost her life.

“i'm not emotionally prepared for this,” expressed one in the replies.

“The cruel final night,” another lamented, punctuating it with a broken heart emoji.

“not ready,” added another.

Netflix previously confirmed that the final season of The Crown will chronicle the events in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, including Princess Diana’s death.

Though, they did clarify that the car crash won’t be explicitly depicted.

The mother of Prince Harry and Prince William died in a tragic car accident alongside her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, after their driver lost control of the car while escaping paparazzi on Aug. 31, 1997.

Other photos showed Debicki and Khalid Abdalla (who plays Fayed) in the rear seat of a car, wearing similar outfits they wore on their final night, a still of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, and a photo of Rufus Kampa, Fflyn Edwards, and Dominic West as Prince William, Harry, and King Charles respectively.