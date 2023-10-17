Jada Pinkett Smith gets ‘realistic’ about Hollywood temptations with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith shares how Hollywood temptations may have an impact on her relationship with Will Smith.



Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Jada revealed that she had a discussion with Will in the beginning of their relationship.

“I told him to be realistic about the temptations in Hollywood and hence there was a need for transparency,” said the 52-year-old.

Jada continued, “That's a big difference between, hey you can do whatever you want, vs hey here we are, very young people in this place called Hollywood that has a lot of temptation. Let's have a partnership around this?”

“Let's be very realistic of what this life is, if we're talking about how we're going to be together forever and ever and ever that means there's going to be some temptations, let’s be in partnership and talk about that,” explained the author of Worthy.

Jada admitted that she knew Will would look at other women, saying, “I didn't go into my marriage thinking my husband wouldn’t look at anyone else, I'm a realist in many ways, I know what it was like for me.”

Jada also mentioned that she felt overwhelmed after knowing that she could “have anybody”, adding, “When I first came to Hollywood and I could go into the club and have anybody, just the level of that is so intoxicating.”

Meanwhile, Jada disclosed that she has been secretly separated from Will since 2016 in her bombshell memoir last week.