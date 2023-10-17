Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper take ‘weekend trips’ amidst relationship rumours

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper take ‘weekend trips’ amidst relationship rumours

Gigi Hadid and Bradely Cooper are doing the honeymoon period of their new romance right.

As the supermodel, 28, and nine-time Oscar nominee, 48, continue to make headlines with their rumoured romance, a source told People magazine that the new lovebirds are taking trips together.

“Gigi is great. She is getting to know Bradley outside of the city. They take weekend trips together,” the source disclosed.

At the same time, Hadid and Cooper, both single parents to young daughters, are enjoying their highly compatible lifestyles.

“She likes that he is a dad,” the source further informed the outlet, adding that the Tommy Hilfiger ambassador has a lot of fun with her new beau.

The claim comes a week after TMZ photographed the rumoured couple arriving back in New York City in the same car after an apparent weekend trip, though the destination remained undisclosed.

Hadid and Cooper first sparked dating rumours earlier this month when they were photographed leaving an apparent date at Via Carota restaurant in the West Village.

The pair, who have yet to address the dating speculations, then went on another date in the Big Apple just three days later.

Hadid shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk.

Another source previously told People that the pair “have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry.”