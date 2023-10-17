BTS 'Yet to Come' concert film to release on Prime Video: Details

BTS 'Yet to Come' concert film will release on Prime Video on November 9

The BTS: Yet to Come concert movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

The streaming platform took to X, formerly known as Twitter and made an exciting announcement for BTS fans across the world.



The concert which originally took place in October 2022 in Busan, South Korea, where the music group comprised of seven members performed several hit tracks.

Reportedly, the concert which was the part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, attended by approximately 50,000 people.



The upcoming concert film features 19 performances of the boy band’s hit songs, including Dynamite, Butter, RUN, MIC Drop, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).



Moreover, the movie will enthrall the viewers with heart touching speeches, stage performances, and magnificent fireworks.



In a recent concert, the director of the Prime Video in Southeast Asia highlighted the popularity of high-quality Korean content.



"We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come," he said.

He continued, "We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video."



