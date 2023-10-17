Kendall Jenner felt ‘uncomfortable’ by her family at runway shows: Here’s why

file footage

Kendall Jenner revealed the real reason she didn’t want her family to attend her fashion shows.



The 27-year-old supermodel gave a tour of backstage at a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a video posted by Vogue on their official YouTube channel.

During a round of Q&A, Jenner shared that she previously didn’t like her mother and sisters watching her on the catwalk because she wanted to be taken “seriously personally.”

“I think in the beginning, I was so nervous. I didn’t want them around,” The Kardashians star explained. “I just wanted it to be, like, taken seriously, so I didn’t really have them around.”

However, Jenner ultimately learnt to accept having her famous family sit in front row as she exceled in her career.

“I think I’m totally fine with it [now]. They [can] scream and shout all they want,” the socialite added.

She first expressed her skepticism on the matter in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians Season 2, claiming, it makes her feel “uncomfortable.”

“When I’m walking down a runway, having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable,” Jenner said at the time. “When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe — I just can’t stand it.”