Sam Neill confesses not scared of death after giving major cancer update

Sam Neill has recently revealed he’s not scared of death after doctors informed him that the cancer treatment drug will stop working at some point.



In a new interview, Sam, who has been diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer, opened up that after switching treatment to a rare anti-cancer drug that worked, the New Zealand actor has now been in remission for 12 months.

The Jurassic Park star spoke to ABC’s Australian Story, explaining, he would be on the treatment indefinitely, doctors have told him that, at some point, it will stop working.

“I’m prepared for that,” said the 76-year-old.

Sam continued, “I am not remotely afraid of death.”

Earlier this year, the actor released his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, in which he shared that he was being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

The Piano star told the outlet that he had first discovered lumps in his neck in early 2022, and then learnt that he had cancer.

“I started to look at my life and realise how immensely grateful I am for so much of it,” stated Sam.

The actor added, “I started to think I better write some of this down because I’m not sure how long I have to live. I was running against the clock.”

Meanwhile, Sam confessed that death would “annoy” him.

The actor mentioned, “I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren.”

“I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less,” he added.