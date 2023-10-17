Katy Perry ‘ships’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s new romance

Katy Perry openly approves of the new budding romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.



Following the famous couple's Saturday, October 14 outing in New York City, Perry, 38, commented on the moment in two words.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, appeared in photos holding hands that swiftly gained popularity on social media. Perry responded in the comments section of a Vogue Instagram post about the photos in question.

“I ship,” she wrote on Sunday, October 15.

Swifties will remember that things weren't always rosy between the pop singers, despite Perry's response garnering more than 14,000 "likes" on the platform.

Swift explained to Rolling Stone in 2014 that the inspiration for her smash hit "Bad Blood", which wasn't about a breakup, came from another musician who supposedly "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour."

While Swift didn't mention anyone by name at the time, Perry was thought to be the culprit by the public. (Many of the dancers working for Swift's Red tour previously danced with Perry; they left Swift in 2013 to join Perry's Prismatic tour.)

“Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing”, Perry tweeted at the time, in what appeared to be a response to the article.

Swift repeatedly stated in 2015 interviews that she wasn't interested in talking about the controversy and avoided mentioning Perry by name.

she told GQ, “I never said anything that would point a finger in the specific direction of one specific person, and I can sleep at night knowing that.”