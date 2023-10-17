Travis Barker suffered ‘bloody’ injury at Blink-182 England Concert

Travis Barker faced a severe hand injury while at Blink-182’s recent Concert in Manchester, England on Sunday, Oct 15.
Barker showed off his bloody knuckles on his Instagram story after the concert, with his middle and ring finger taped together.
There are no details revealed as to how the drummer got his hand injured. He also shared a mirror selfie along with a picture of his pants covered in blood stains.
Currently, Blink-182 is performing as part of their Hard Rock Tour, which began in May and will end in April 2024.
According to a statement from the group, Barker had to leave the international portion of the tour for a short period of time "due to an urgent family matter." Dublin, Glasgow, and Belfast performances were cancelled.
Later, Kourtney Kardashian, the wife of Barker, revealed the cause of his leaving.
On September 6, she opened on Instagram that she had "urgent fetal surgery" while carrying Barker's first child. In June, the couple revealed the pregnancy.
“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she captioned a photo at that time.
“I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”
Millie Bobby Brown shares her thoughts on Netflix hit show
Jada Pinkett Smith's admission of split with Will Smith reveals she wants to open new chapter of her life, claims expert
Prince William on mission to win over the American public with his smart strategy
Britney Spears will release her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me on October 24
Millie Bobby Brown explains how Jake Bongiovi made her love herself again in a magazine interview
If you are looking to jump head first into the incandescent world of K-dramas but find yourself too lost to do so, you...