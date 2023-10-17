Cher and Tina Turner 'laughed hysterically' in their last meeting, reflect unbreakable friendship

Cher and Tina Turner share laughter in their last meeting.

In a touching reflection on her enduring friendship with the late Tina Turner, Cher opened up about her final meeting with the Queen of Rock, which took place shortly before Turner's passing at the age of 83 in May.

Cher who is set to release her first Christmas album this Friday, shared that their last encounter was filled with laughter.

Cher made the journey to Switzerland, where Tina had resided since 1995, for this memorable visit.

Recounting the treasured moments, she revealed, "I got to see her. She was lying on the chaise and said, I'm tired."

But what followed was two hours of pure joy as they dashed around Tina's house, sharing infectious laughter and creating cherished memories.

Speaking about their last meeting, Cher revealed, "She just needed to talk and yell," referencing the iconic Proud Mary singer's health struggles, which included a stroke, intestinal cancer, and kidney failure.

Cher recounted that this was the Tina she loved - a woman who simply needed to share and express herself.







