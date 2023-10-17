Jada Pinkett Smith's brother reveals years-long separation, confirms divorce from wife

: Jada Pinkett Smith's brother Caleb Pinkett initiates divorce proceedings.

Jada Pinkett Smith's brother, Caleb Pinkett, has reportedly been living separately from his wife for an extended period, and now his spouse, Patricia Pinkett, has taken legal action to initiate divorce proceedings.

According to recently obtained legal documents from TMZ, Patricia Pinkett filed for divorce on Monday after over 17 years of marriage to Caleb.

In the filed paperwork, Patricia indicated that she and Caleb have been separated since February 28, 2020, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the divorce.

The news about Jada Pinkett Smith's brother and his impending divorce sheds light on the complexities and challenges that can affect even close family members, emphasizing the universality of such experiences.

Jada Pinkett Smith herself had recently disclosed that she and Will Smith had been leading separate lives for seven years, sparking a public conversation about the complexities of relationships.

Caleb Pinkett, known for his work as an actor and producer, entered into wedlock with his sister-in-law in September 2006.

Their union has brought forth an 11-year-old daughter. Patricia, in her divorce filing, is seeking shared legal and physical custody of their minor child.

Furthermore, Patricia is requesting spousal support from Caleb.

She also aims to preclude the court from granting him any spousal support in the future.