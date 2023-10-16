Millie Bobby Brown reveals she’s ready to bid farewell to Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown has recently revealed she’s ready to bid farewell to her hit show Stranger Things.
Speaking to Glamour magazine, the actress, who rose to fame with the role of Eleven, liked the upcoming end of the show to “graduating from high school”.
“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” said Brown.
The actress stated, “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about.”
“So, I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye’,” added Brown.
Brown pointed out that she’s all set for the new beginning after her Netflix show ends.
The actress mentioned, “The show has given her the tools and the resources to be a better actor.”
Reflecting on the show’s end, Brown added, “No one is dying, she said. “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Brown will next be seen in The Electric State opposite Chris Pratt, which is based on a postapocalyptic adventure movie from the Russo Brothers.
