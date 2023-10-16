William, Kate Middleton set to face off against Harry, Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going to be more successful than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should they ever decide to “crack” their way into the United States.



Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Andy Barr claimed that the senior royals could make an impact with “far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals” due to the royal titles attached to them.

Though he noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built a “powerful and well established network of celebrity friends and 'fixers',” Barr explained it can hardly compete with being an “actual, fully paid up member of the Royal Family.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales will not have a hard time integrating themselves among top level A-level celebrities, prompting Harry and Meghan to be “jealous” of their stature, as per the expert.

"You only have to watch their every interaction to see that Kate and William are clearly super competitive and if you combine that and the Royal Publicity machine in full swing, you can’t see much getting in there,” he added.

William's latest visit to America saw a drastic rise in his popularity with many tipping him to take over the British throne as soon as he could.