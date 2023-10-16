Drake finds new competitor as his son Adonis makes singing debut

Drake releases his six-year-old son Adonis Graham's debut song My Man Freestyle

Drake's six-year-old son Adonis Graham took his father's legacy forward with his debut song My Man Freestyle.

On October 16, the Rich Flex rapper dropped his son’s music video on his official YouTube channel, leaving fans in awe of his little one’s talent.

The newly released song is an extended version of Adonis' part in Daylight, a song featured on Drake's recent album For All The Dogs.

In the music video which was produced by Lil Esso, Adonis could be seen describing his day leading up to a game.

The 36-year-old singer's little one raps, "I’m going to my house, seeing my dad/ I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change/ I’m playing basketball."

Later, in the video, Adonis gave a pep talk to his fellow basketball mates, saying, "We just have to work harder. We have to shoot better. We have to play better. Get your energy up."

By the end of the video, Drake also made a cameo appearance alongside his son as the father-son duo were seen addressing queries at a post-match press conference.

The video of the little musician received immense love and praise from the Canadian singer’s fans.

One fan wrote, "Nooo bc why is this the cutest thing? I feel like someone’s proud Aunty."



"He coming for that crown," another chimed in.



Watch the song here:





